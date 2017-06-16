So the man who's overseen squad carnage after squad carnage, and now has us in the position where more than half the current squad is out of contract, is being allowed to carry out recruitment for next season and beyond.
Sentiment over sense from Simon Moran now. But with the patsy stooge Fitzpatrick as CEO, Smith knows he could do absolutely anything and still be safe
