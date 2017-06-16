WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:04 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 375
So the man who's overseen squad carnage after squad carnage, and now has us in the position where more than half the current squad is out of contract, is being allowed to carry out recruitment for next season and beyond.

Sentiment over sense from Simon Moran now. But with the patsy stooge Fitzpatrick as CEO, Smith knows he could do absolutely anything and still be safe
Last edited by Tiz Lad on Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:08 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:05 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5312
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
ninearches wrote:
Will these rumoured signings have a get out clause i wonder ?



yes there are lots of get out clauses for the rumours:

1) he told the club he would sign not my fault if he changes his mind

2) I heard it direct from the player himself either he was lying or changed his mind

3) we were definitely "in" for the player
3a) he used us as a bargaining chip to get a better deal
3b)we didnt believe he was worth what club x were willing to pay
3c) we dont have room on the cap for what he wants.
3d) he played for the coach at an under 7's charity jamboree weekend tag rugby tournament fifteen years ago so there is obviously a strong link between the two we couldn't compete with that.

4) we had doubts about player x's Character

5) I make poop up for giggles
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Cherry_&_White, DAG, mikej, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, MrFlibble, Philth, ratticusfinch, Rogues Gallery, Saddened!, scottty, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico and 283 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,5461,76776,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM