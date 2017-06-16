ninearches wrote:
Will these rumoured signings have a get out clause i wonder ?
yes there are lots of get out clauses for the rumours:
1) he told the club he would sign not my fault if he changes his mind
2) I heard it direct from the player himself either he was lying or changed his mind
3) we were definitely "in" for the player
3a) he used us as a bargaining chip to get a better deal
3b)we didnt believe he was worth what club x were willing to pay
3c) we dont have room on the cap for what he wants.
3d) he played for the coach at an under 7's charity jamboree weekend tag rugby tournament fifteen years ago so there is obviously a strong link between the two we couldn't compete with that.
4) we had doubts about player x's Character
5) I make poop up for giggles
