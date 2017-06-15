WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:30 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5311
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
I'm assuming the Gigot and Hiku rumours have legs, and its clear we've been linked with Naiquama for 12 months now so I'm assuming him as a done deal.

If we line up like this (below) next year.
I'm sorry but with the current coaching setup I see a worse team.

Minus Sims Westwood and Gidley that's some quality experience and work rate gone, we have an atrocious pack there, even if Hill improves on this years low for him.

the backs look "nice" if not particularly outstanding but, poor interchange hooker, poor interchange props. And is Tony smith going to have Brown and Russell sat watching from the stands all season, ...or even get rid? no

anyway minus the signing that was "going to blow everyones mind" here's next years possibles

1 Gigot
2 Naiquama
3 Hiku
4 Atkins
5 Lineham
6 Ratchford (capt)
7 Patton
8 Hill
9 Clark
10 Cooper
11 Currie
12 Hughes
13 Westerman

14 Crosby
15 G king
16 Dwyer/smith
17 Julien
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:49 pm
Or thane Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 227
Yeah that's a similar squad to what I think it would be, But I think Crosby will be our number 10 next year.
Yeah I forgot about the signing that would warrant an Andrew Johns style press conference, I assume Barba would have been that Maybe?
I agree that the interchange bench looks pretty weak, if a Fit Masoe was added to that then the bench would look stronger, but we definitely need a better interchange going forward.
Heard a few time that we are looking at Alex Gerrard from Widnes to replace Westwood, I wouldn't complain with that. But No real leaders in the Squad anymore and experience takes a huge dip with Gidley and Westwood leaving?

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:54 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35309
Location: "The cuss i will?"
moving on... wrote:
I got lauged at for suggesting we start him in the back row. his direct running and good lines he hits would cause a lot of damage. He's got the right build for the back row and can pick a pass. He ramps up in defence and his presence may calm a few nerves we have on the edges.



Nah, as said below you, he hasn't the agility to play on the edges, he's straight up and down, where waterhouse and arguable logan swann were similar builds, they had better feet. Sims does those big arcing runs in the middle of the field at times, its like watching an oil tanker, and also lineham at the start of last season.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:54 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35309
Location: "The cuss i will?"
All that being said, with this poop show of a season, i'll try anything at this point.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:47 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 374
According to the 7th Tackle Twitter feed Peter Hiku, done deal to 2019, leaves Sunday for UK.

https://twitter.com/7th_Tackle/status/875585728171827204

If true suggests Smith going nowhere

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:50 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8068
It spells panic.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:13 am
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1406
Location: Warrington
Well if they lose Sat + he doesn't go,going into work next week will be the most depressed I've ever been.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:29 am
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 697
Location: Warrington
Panic buying in an attempt to get ourselves out of a mess we shouldn't be in means Smith is staying and recruitment is once again going to be reactionary and slapdash. It's poor, really poor....and that's no slight on Peta Hiku it's just the wrong way to do things.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Arthur Warrior, Asgardian13, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, easyWire, Google Adsense [Bot], hatty, Johnkendal, leslie boyd, Medwaywhite365, mikej, MrFlibble, Philth, ratticusfinch, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, runningman29, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, zzhead and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,5061,71676,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM