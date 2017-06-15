|
I'm assuming the Gigot and Hiku rumours have legs, and its clear we've been linked with Naiquama for 12 months now so I'm assuming him as a done deal.
If we line up like this (below) next year.
I'm sorry but with the current coaching setup I see a worse team.
Minus Sims Westwood and Gidley that's some quality experience and work rate gone, we have an atrocious pack there, even if Hill improves on this years low for him.
the backs look "nice" if not particularly outstanding but, poor interchange hooker, poor interchange props. And is Tony smith going to have Brown and Russell sat watching from the stands all season, ...or even get rid? no
anyway minus the signing that was "going to blow everyones mind" here's next years possibles
1 Gigot
2 Naiquama
3 Hiku
4 Atkins
5 Lineham
6 Ratchford (capt)
7 Patton
8 Hill
9 Clark
10 Cooper
11 Currie
12 Hughes
13 Westerman
14 Crosby
15 G king
16 Dwyer/smith
17 Julien
Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:49 pm
Yeah that's a similar squad to what I think it would be, But I think Crosby will be our number 10 next year.
Yeah I forgot about the signing that would warrant an Andrew Johns style press conference, I assume Barba would have been that Maybe?
I agree that the interchange bench looks pretty weak, if a Fit Masoe was added to that then the bench would look stronger, but we definitely need a better interchange going forward.
Heard a few time that we are looking at Alex Gerrard from Widnes to replace Westwood, I wouldn't complain with that. But No real leaders in the Squad anymore and experience takes a huge dip with Gidley and Westwood leaving?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:54 pm
moving on... wrote:
I got lauged at for suggesting we start him in the back row. his direct running and good lines he hits would cause a lot of damage. He's got the right build for the back row and can pick a pass. He ramps up in defence and his presence may calm a few nerves we have on the edges.
Nah, as said below you, he hasn't the agility to play on the edges, he's straight up and down, where waterhouse and arguable logan swann were similar builds, they had better feet. Sims does those big arcing runs in the middle of the field at times, its like watching an oil tanker, and also lineham at the start of last season.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:54 pm
All that being said, with this poop show of a season, i'll try anything at this point.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:47 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Well if they lose Sat + he doesn't go,going into work next week will be the most depressed I've ever been.
Panic buying in an attempt to get ourselves out of a mess we shouldn't be in means Smith is staying and recruitment is once again going to be reactionary and slapdash. It's poor, really poor....and that's no slight on Peta Hiku it's just the wrong way to do things.
