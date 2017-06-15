I'm assuming the Gigot and Hiku rumours have legs, and its clear we've been linked with Naiquama for 12 months now so I'm assuming him as a done deal.



If we line up like this (below) next year.

I'm sorry but with the current coaching setup I see a worse team.



Minus Sims Westwood and Gidley that's some quality experience and work rate gone, we have an atrocious pack there, even if Hill improves on this years low for him.



the backs look "nice" if not particularly outstanding but, poor interchange hooker, poor interchange props. And is Tony smith going to have Brown and Russell sat watching from the stands all season, ...or even get rid? no



anyway minus the signing that was "going to blow everyones mind" here's next years possibles



1 Gigot

2 Naiquama

3 Hiku

4 Atkins

5 Lineham

6 Ratchford (capt)

7 Patton

8 Hill

9 Clark

10 Cooper

11 Currie

12 Hughes

13 Westerman



14 Crosby

15 G king

16 Dwyer/smith

17 Julien