WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:30 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5311
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
I'm assuming the Gigot and Hiku rumours have legs, and its clear we've been linked with Naiquama for 12 months now so I'm assuming him as a done deal.

If we line up like this (below) next year.
I'm sorry but with the current coaching setup I see a worse team.

Minus Sims Westwood and Gidley that's some quality experience and work rate gone, we have an atrocious pack there, even if Hill improves on this years low for him.

the backs look "nice" if not particularly outstanding but, poor interchange hooker, poor interchange props. And is Tony smith going to have Brown and Russell sat watching from the stands all season, ...or even get rid? no

anyway minus the signing that was "going to blow everyones mind" here's next years possibles

1 Gigot
2 Naiquama
3 Hiku
4 Atkins
5 Lineham
6 Ratchford (capt)
7 Patton
8 Hill
9 Clark
10 Cooper
11 Currie
12 Hughes
13 Westerman

14 Crosby
15 G king
16 Dwyer/smith
17 Julien
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, CM Punk, DAG, Grimmy, Jukesays, Longbarn Wire, matt6169, morrisseyisawire, MrFlibble, Or thane, Paul2812, Philth, runningman29, Stitch, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, tigersteve, Trainman, Uncle Rico, wire-flyer, Ziggy Stardust and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,0851,53876,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM