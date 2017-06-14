Signing a full back...means Ratchford to stand off ? or centre? or prop? or do we play Hiku at centre or wing or second row or hooker...or Rochdale?
I can see his first game at centre!
Where do he and ratchford fit in ? Ratch has just signed an extension And has started to claim a position for his own and yet we sign a full back after missing out on another is ratch staying on the basis he will get to play te position he wants to ?? Or have we just signed someone and he's quite good and available and we can fit him into the team somewhere amongst the ack line as most are unhappy wth someone in it at any given time !!
He's a three-quarter who can play full back, he covered full back at Manly when Stewart was injured, but spent most of his time on the wing or at centre.
I think he also played for NZ at stand off in the four nations at one time as well?
