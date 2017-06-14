WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:21 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 750
I like Wardle, I'd be happy with that signing. I don't trust the current coaching regime with any prospective new signings though.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:34 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3095
Location: warrington
www.zerotackle.com/peta-hiku-set-releas ... ine-27851/

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:44 pm
matthew User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 588
Signing a full back...means Ratchford to stand off ? or centre? or prop? or do we play Hiku at centre or wing or second row or hooker...or Rochdale?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:12 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 859
Location: Irish Republic
karetaker wrote:
http://www.zerotackle.com/peta-hiku-set-released-june-30-deadline-27851/

Supporters in Aus seem sad to see him go.

Very different from the verdicts on this board.
