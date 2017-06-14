WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Rumours

Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:56 pm
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Seeing as Smith seems to think he can sort out wayward Aussies, Sean Kenny Dowall is available.....

I doubt he would get a Visa with his drug conviction hanging over his head :-(

Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:02 pm
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Seeing as Smith seems to think he can sort out wayward Aussies, Sean Kenny Dowall is available.....

Yeah but what about wayward Aussies?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:54 pm
Some bloke in the letters page of the WG claims that the Hiku deal is all but signed. Make of that what you will.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:26 pm
Fair few rumours linking Simms to Cas for the rest of the season before joining Toronto next season, anyone heard Anything? I've always thought he was a bit of a show pony who talks a good game but in theory is pretty average out there in the middle , is that a fair assessment of him?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
