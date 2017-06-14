Fair few rumours linking Simms to Cas for the rest of the season before joining Toronto next season, anyone heard Anything? I've always thought he was a bit of a show pony who talks a good game but in theory is pretty average out there in the middle , is that a fair assessment of him?
