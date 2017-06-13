WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:41 am
Snaggletooth
Right up our street another utility back!

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:12 am
Greavsie
the flying biscuit wrote:
wooooh a utility back ...................!!! desperate if true.....

got to be an improvement on Kevin Brown
Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:42 am
karetaker
Is this the way now, all players will be utility players?

Jack of all trades master of none springs to mind.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:11 am
rubber duckie
He's poor man's Ben Barba. Not a quick and as agile as Barba.
Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:46 pm
wolfie wales
simms to Toronto wolfpack

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:55 pm
runningman29
wolfie wales wrote:
simms to Toronto wolfpack
No great loss.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:02 pm
I heard the Sims to Toronto rumour. He's underrated for us but I can't see us letting him go without needing cap space for someone more suitable or to strengthen another position. Be a good signing for Toronto, I wouldn't be gutted if he left or he signed an extension.
