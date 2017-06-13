I heard the Sims to Toronto rumour. He's underrated for us but I can't see us letting him go without needing cap space for someone more suitable or to strengthen another position. Be a good signing for Toronto, I wouldn't be gutted if he left or he signed an extension.
