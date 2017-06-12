WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:22 pm
rubber duckie





Frosties. wrote:
Can't think whether you are being serious or joking, but if truth then I'm chuffed at that signing for us.

Well look at the facts....his lodger is moving out at the season end....Gidley.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:25 pm
LJWire




Builth Wells Wire wrote:
http://www.5thtackle.com/rhys-evans-looking-for-a-new-home/


Adds a bit of credibility to the rumour but I'm not falling for the "done deal" trap but apparently it's as done as done can be

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:28 pm
rubber duckie





I don't believe anything from 5th Tackle.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:39 pm
Builth Wells Wire






rubber duckie wrote:
I don't believe anything from 5th Tackle.

They were right about Ben Barba. Which was more than you were.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:00 pm
Boss Hog




:lol:
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
They were right about Ben Barba. Which was more than you were.


Plus the George Williams to Wire information. :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:23 pm
wire-flyer




Shazbaz wrote:
Might be quicker to say who isn't signing for leigh next season


:lol:

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:25 pm
wire-flyer




rubber duckie wrote:
Well look at the facts....his lodger is moving out at the season end....Gidley.


Well it must be true then :lol:

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:29 pm
rubber duckie





Well that's 3 big names we never signed because I said joel Tompkins too.
How many of you think we was never in for one or more of these players...?
Plus another Fagan that I've not named...who also looks to be reviewing the situation.

Not making excuses for Wire not signing them or my posting that were were when we obviously didn't....Wigan didn't have to pay back themselves to sign him back... $400,000 outstanding I believe.

George Williams held out for the 2nd marquee deal.

Bar bar had 3 bags full of Sts Wire and Cats...and he played all the club's... probably thinking it's more likely Saints will finish higher than the other two....
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:31 am
Builth Wells Wire






Taken from 7th tackle....
Peta Hiku on mid-season transfer.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:39 am
the flying biscuit






Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Taken from 7th tackle....
Peta Hiku on mid-season transfer.



wooooh a utility back ...................!!! desperate if true.....


