WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:02 pm
JonnoTheGreat Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 28
rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks for that SAM.
Bar bar sheep sheep convinced the club he was a done deal...that filtered through to me and I posted.
The club seemed more surprised than anyone when he turned us down...kind of saving my blushes.


You still 'confident' Wire are going to win both the Grand Final and Challenge Cup, rubberduckie?

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:17 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8057
My statement went something like...if Wire make the top 4 they will win the GF....and I still have confidence to say if they win every game before the split following a Win vs Pies, Wire will win the GF.
However we must probably need to win every remaining game. One more slip up and the best we can hope for is dead rubbers in the top 8 once again.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:04 am
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1400
Location: Warrington
rubber duckie wrote:
My statement went something like...if Wire make the top 4 they will win the GF....and I still have confidence to say if they win every game before the split following a Win vs Pies, Wire will win the GF.
However we must probably need to win every remaining game. One more slip up and the best we can hope for is dead rubbers in the top 8 once again.
Your on planet Zion.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:33 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8057
Myler is heading back home to Warrington!
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:35 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8057
...to play for Leeds!
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:31 am
TwistTheMellonMan Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 314
Dec Patton to Salford? Nothing like a reliable forum rumour.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:39 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 758
Location: Purgatory
Heard we may be talking to Johnny Lomax from a mate who's friends with some saints staff.
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:30 pm
Gaz3376 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 287
We're talking to Joe Wardle about a return from the NRL, he's been playing centre for Newcastle Knights.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Builth Wells Wire, dickyflourbag, easyWire, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Man Mountain, marshman777, Mr Snoodle, Philth, rchick, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, Snaggletooth, The Devil's Advocate, tigertot, Tipster Ste, Tiz Lad, Trainman, Uncle Rico, Vikingsufferer, WWRLFC78 and 364 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3651,95776,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM