WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:02 pm
JonnoTheGreat Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 28
rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks for that SAM.
Bar bar sheep sheep convinced the club he was a done deal...that filtered through to me and I posted.
The club seemed more surprised than anyone when he turned us down...kind of saving my blushes.


You still 'confident' Wire are going to win both the Grand Final and Challenge Cup, rubberduckie?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Bal, Barbed Wire, barham red, Brendinio, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, easyWire, Fourpointtry, freddyfox73, gary numan, Gaz3376, GeoffRoebuck, Hasbag, hatty, infamous grouse, jazzman, jj86, Jukesays, jus@casvegas, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, LFC Saint, marathonman, matt_wire, Milly, morrisseyisawire, MortigiTempo, Mr Partridge, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, NtW, Old Man John, philmac79, Psychedelic Casual, raceman, rhinos21, rubber duckie, runningman29, Saddened!, ScottyWire, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, The real deal, The Riddler, the wrestler, thelbert, Tiz Lad, Tweety, Uncle Rico, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, worthing wire and 730 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,8772,58376,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM