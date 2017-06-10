|
Mystic Meg would be an improvement to our scouting set up.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:01 pm
zzhead wrote:
Bring back Rubber Duckie, at least he's amusing!
more often than not he`s usually right...ben barr barr barr or what ever his name his was of wishful thinking..i heard months ago that atkins evans gidley westwood dwyer are all gone...wish russell lineham hughes.would all follow as well
Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:05 am
Shame in many respects if Atkins goes, I know he cannot pass and if I was playing outside him it would be frustrating but this season he has been our most potent strike weapon
Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:30 am
The Railwayman wrote:
Shame in many respects if Atkins goes, I know he cannot pass and if I was playing outside him it would be frustrating but this season he has been our most potent strike weapon
Is this likely as he is contracted until the end of 2019?http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -extension
Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:45 am
The Railwayman wrote:
Shame in many respects if Atkins goes, I know he cannot pass and if I was playing outside him it would be frustrating but this season he has been our most potent strike weapon
Its been said of Russell aswell, both basically one dimensional players.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:03 pm
karetaker wrote:
Its been said of Russell aswell, both basically one dimensional players.
Yes, ideally a centre would be able to pass and see overlaps.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:15 pm
if he wants to go and the club is happy to find a replacement then why not, contracts are only worthwhile when both parties are happy with it.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:48 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
if he wants to go and the club is happy to find a replacement then why not, contracts are only worthwhile when both parties are happy with it.
So we allow one of the few bright sparks of this season to leave. Whilst the dross who've barely put a shift in stay
If we're not relegated this season we will be next
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:10 pm
Tiz Lad wrote:
So we allow one of the few bright sparks of this season to leave. Whilst the dross who've barely put a shift in stay
If we're not relegated this season we will be next
Frees up a spot for Blythe *gulp*
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:58 pm
sir adrian morley wrote:
more often than not he`s usually right...ben barr barr barr or what ever his name his was of wishful thinking..i heard months ago that atkins evans gidley westwood dwyer are all gone...wish russell lineham hughes.would all follow as well
Thanks for that SAM.
Bar bar sheep sheep convinced the club he was a done deal...that filtered through to me and I posted.
The club seemed more surprised than anyone when he turned us down...kind of saving my blushes.
once a wire always a wire
