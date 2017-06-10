WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:47 pm
Mystic Meg would be an improvement to our scouting set up.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:01 pm
zzhead wrote:
Bring back Rubber Duckie, at least he's amusing!

more often than not he`s usually right...ben barr barr barr or what ever his name his was of wishful thinking..i heard months ago that atkins evans gidley westwood dwyer are all gone...wish russell lineham hughes.would all follow as well

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:05 am
Shame in many respects if Atkins goes, I know he cannot pass and if I was playing outside him it would be frustrating but this season he has been our most potent strike weapon

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:30 am
The Railwayman wrote:
Shame in many respects if Atkins goes, I know he cannot pass and if I was playing outside him it would be frustrating but this season he has been our most potent strike weapon


Is this likely as he is contracted until the end of 2019?

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -extension

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:45 am
The Railwayman wrote:
Shame in many respects if Atkins goes, I know he cannot pass and if I was playing outside him it would be frustrating but this season he has been our most potent strike weapon


Its been said of Russell aswell, both basically one dimensional players.

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:03 pm
karetaker wrote:
Its been said of Russell aswell, both basically one dimensional players.


Yes, ideally a centre would be able to pass and see overlaps.

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:15 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Is this likely as he is contracted until the end of 2019?

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -extension
if he wants to go and the club is happy to find a replacement then why not, contracts are only worthwhile when both parties are happy with it.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
