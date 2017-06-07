sally cinnamon wrote: How rubbish are these rumours, fans of other clubs must be laughing at us if they come on here and see the quality of our rumours.



Even flying biscuit's rumour, which he dismissed for sure as soon as he heard the name, has made the thread. At least rubber duckie believes his own rumours.

See that's just because I'm a novice at the rumour spreading lark. If I was a pro I'd release it in parts.Start off with "heard a rumour bout a player wanting to leave . Will become clear in a week or so"Second post would go" all I can say is its a supposed big name and he can play centre "People will put two and two together and ask me "is it Atkins "Ill be all coy giving cryptic answers like " we are rumoured to be in For Evalds and player x isn't happy "Rhys Evans leaves the club and people ridicule me for starting an "Atkins wants out " rumour.I'll just say "I told you it was a centre I just didn't name names "And my rumour career remains intact. ..