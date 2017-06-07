sally cinnamon wrote:
How rubbish are these rumours, fans of other clubs must be laughing at us if they come on here and see the quality of our rumours.
Even flying biscuit's rumour, which he dismissed for sure as soon as he heard the name, has made the thread. At least rubber duckie believes his own rumours.
That's like the subtle difference between bullshat and manure.