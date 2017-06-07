WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:25 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8036
sally cinnamon wrote:
How rubbish are these rumours, fans of other clubs must be laughing at us if they come on here and see the quality of our rumours.

Even flying biscuit's rumour, which he dismissed for sure as soon as he heard the name, has made the thread. At least rubber duckie believes his own rumours.

That's like the subtle difference between bullshat and manure.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:58 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8667
sally cinnamon wrote:
How rubbish are these rumours, fans of other clubs must be laughing at us if they come on here and see the quality of our rumours.

Even flying biscuit's rumour, which he dismissed for sure as soon as he heard the name, has made the thread. At least rubber duckie believes his own rumours.


A lot of the rumours on here turn out correct though. Sandow not coming back for one.

Anyway I could not care less what fans of other clubs think. Surprised you do.

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:12 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5294
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sally cinnamon wrote:
How rubbish are these rumours, fans of other clubs must be laughing at us if they come on here and see the quality of our rumours.

Even flying biscuit's rumour, which he dismissed for sure as soon as he heard the name, has made the thread. At least rubber duckie believes his own rumours.


See that's just because I'm a novice at the rumour spreading lark. If I was a pro I'd release it in parts.
Start off with "heard a rumour bout a player wanting to leave . Will become clear in a week or so"

Second post would go" all I can say is its a supposed big name and he can play centre "

People will put two and two together and ask me "is it Atkins "
Ill be all coy giving cryptic answers like " we are rumoured to be in For Evalds and player x isn't happy "

Rhys Evans leaves the club and people ridicule me for starting an "Atkins wants out " rumour.

I'll just say "I told you it was a centre I just didn't name names "

And my rumour career remains intact. ..

:CHEERS:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
