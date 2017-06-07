WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Programmes Wanted

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Programmes Wanted

 
Post a reply

Programmes Wanted

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:14 am
Phil Babbs Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 48
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
Hi Every one

I need the following 2017 programmes to keep my collection going, grateful for any help with this and since they are for my own collection only am happy to pay for photocopies:-

19 Feb 2017 Oldham vs. London Broncos - I'm told a very small print run so more than happy to pay for a photocopy.
21 May 2017 Bradford vs. London Broncos - Bradford cashed my cheque but no programme forthcoming and unable to contact them successfully. Again a photocopy would be fine.

Please let me know if you can help and advise prices.

Thanks or reading

Phil

Re: Programmes Wanted

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:03 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 17
Classic Bradford :wink:

Re: Programmes Wanted

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:42 am
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 161
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Absolute disgrace Bradford.

Any decent Bradford fan should point this out to the club.

A wrong can easily be put right with a little humility and apology.

Will also be good for Bradford's image which has been tarnished. :SHOOT:

Re: Programmes Wanted

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:20 am
Phil Babbs Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 48
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
To be fair the programme could be lost in the post, wouldn't be the first time a programme turned up months after I'd given up on it. Just keen to get copies of both really, as I say photocopies are fine and happy to pay any costs. :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Buggo, Kevs Head, Phil Babbs and 77 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,4201,47076,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM