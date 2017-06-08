i think as well as the trophy success it was the way his teams played the game with exciting backs, mobile creative forwards and (earlier in the decade) a genuine ball winner at hooker. hull were very much the entertainers of the early to mid 80s. it could also be argued that bunting moved hull away from big lumbering overweight forwards to the more mobile ball players and carriers that came to the fore later on. i think the 1982 aussie tourists had a profound effect on him and led to the development of players like wayne proctor, gary divorty and paul rose to compliment crooks norton crane and later muggleton. bunting should also be credited for the development of the younger players through the colts system which produced many first team players