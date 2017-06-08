WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Arthur

Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:59 am
RIP Arthur Bunting. I shall be forever grateful to you and all at Hull F.C for introducing me to rugby league and the good times at The Boulevard in the late 70s and early 80s. Sincere condolences to your family and friends. FC&Proud

Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:28 am
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
"We're on the march with Bunting's Army" - one of the greatest songs we've ever had

He's the Greatest coach we've ever had


Not in my lifetime he isn't. Unfortunately I left the UK and missed his era of success. RIP Arthur.

Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:13 am
A great period in my life watching Hull FC in those days. What memories! Thanks Arthur. RIP.
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh

Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:06 pm
i think as well as the trophy success it was the way his teams played the game with exciting backs, mobile creative forwards and (earlier in the decade) a genuine ball winner at hooker. hull were very much the entertainers of the early to mid 80s. it could also be argued that bunting moved hull away from big lumbering overweight forwards to the more mobile ball players and carriers that came to the fore later on. i think the 1982 aussie tourists had a profound effect on him and led to the development of players like wayne proctor, gary divorty and paul rose to compliment crooks norton crane and later muggleton. bunting should also be credited for the development of the younger players through the colts system which produced many first team players
The referee's indecision is final
