Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:19 pm
I'll join you for this one. He built you a fearsome side and the din that came out of that Threpny Stand to acclaim it - wow!
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:23 pm
Rest in peace Arthur, a true gentleman and Hull FC legend.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:09 pm
RIP A true Hull FC legend
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:14 pm
Very sad news.

Memories of that era wil last a lifetime. Condolences to his family and friends.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:26 pm
jimmys sidestep wrote:
Watching the sides he assembled with my family and friends are some of the very happiest memories from my childhood.

Thank you for everything Arthur and RIP.

Well said, and ditto

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:36 pm
Such sad news about a genuine club legend. RIP.
Image

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:06 pm
A true Legend, RIP
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:45 pm
Gave me some of my greatest memories.
RIP

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:00 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Very sad news.

Memories of that era wil last a lifetime. Condolences to his family and friends.


Indeed.

We were so lucky to see some of the best players in the world play for our team back then and give us so many great memories.

Thank you Arthur for that.

RIP
Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:32 am
http://m.hulldailymail.co.uk/peter-ster ... story.html

Lovely tribute from Peter sterling
