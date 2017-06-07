WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Arthur

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:19 pm
I'll join you for this one. He built you a fearsome side and the din that came out of that Threpny Stand to acclaim it - wow!
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:23 pm
Rest in peace Arthur, a true gentleman and Hull FC legend.
