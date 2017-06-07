Tarquin Fuego wrote:
"We're on the march with Bunting's Army" - one of the greatest songs we've ever had
He's the Greatest coach we've ever had
He certainly was . When I left for oz in Oct 82' we'd just won the Yorkshire cup.
With the Challenge cup & the John Player Trophy already on the shelf, - probably the most successful year
in our club history.
Arthur was a lovely bloke & in the sixties contributed greatly to amateur RL (was also Telephones RLFC player/ coach in the Hull Works sports league)
R.I.P Arthur - thanks for the memories