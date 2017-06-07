WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Arthur

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk RIP Arthur

 
Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:51 am
paintman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1110
Location: Hull
RIP Arthur One of the nicest guys you could ever meet

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:05 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4977
Sad news, another of the great names of a great period of rugby for this city gone.

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:11 am
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4001
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Very sad news indeed one of the greats, RIP Arthur and thank you for all the memories you gave us.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:14 am
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2036
Location: United Kingdom
"We're on the march with Bunting's Army" - one of the greatest songs we've ever had

He's the Greatest coach we've ever had

Probably only beaten by Wigan going full time and the cash running out at FC or else he could have had 5 more years at the Top.

What a golden 7 years he was responsible for !

Good on ya Arthur
I have lost interest

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:01 pm
westdock boy in oz
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 14, 2012 1:27 am
Posts: 163
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
"We're on the march with Bunting's Army" - one of the greatest songs we've ever had

He's the Greatest coach we've ever had

He certainly was . When I left for oz in Oct 82' we'd just won the Yorkshire cup.
With the Challenge cup & the John Player Trophy already on the shelf, - probably the most successful year
in our club history.
Arthur was a lovely bloke & in the sixties contributed greatly to amateur RL (was also Telephones RLFC player/ coach in the Hull Works sports league)
R.I.P Arthur - thanks for the memories

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:26 pm
LAMBWATH ROAD FC

Joined: Wed Feb 04, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 52
Deepest sympathy to his family and friends. A Top Man and a Great Coach. Arthur was at the helm of the 1978/79 FC Invincibles Team # 26/26 - Memorable Times. R.I.P.

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:59 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3728
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
"We're on the march with Bunting's Army" - one of the greatest songs we've ever had

He's the Greatest coach we've ever had

Probably only beaten by Wigan going full time and the cash running out at FC or else he could have had 5 more years at the Top.

What a golden 7 years he was responsible for !

Good on ya Arthur

Whilst i appreciate the sentiment, Bunting isn't in the top 3 of Hull FC coaches. A good coach, a good manager and mostly a decent human being.

RIP Mr Bunting and thank you for providing such abiding and happy memories.
Without his efforts and backing of the board at the time the cabinet and our lives would be that much emptier.

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:16 pm
Genehunt1973
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 4:57 pm
Posts: 170
Location: 1973
R.I.P Arthur for all the happy memories you gave us
Sam Tyler: "I think we need to investigate if this attempted murder was a hate crime."
Gene Hunt: "What, as opposed to those "I really, really like you" sort of murders?!"
