Tarquin Fuego wrote: "We're on the march with Bunting's Army" - one of the greatest songs we've ever had



He's the Greatest coach we've ever had



Probably only beaten by Wigan going full time and the cash running out at FC or else he could have had 5 more years at the Top.



What a golden 7 years he was responsible for !



Good on ya Arthur

Whilst i appreciate the sentiment, Bunting isn't in the top 3 of Hull FC coaches. A good coach, a good manager and mostly a decent human being.RIP Mr Bunting and thank you for providing such abiding and happy memories.Without his efforts and backing of the board at the time the cabinet and our lives would be that much emptier.