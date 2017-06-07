|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10070
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
Sad news emerging of the passing of the great Arthur Bunting. Brought so many amazing times to our beloved club. RIP Arthur, thanks for the memories
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:06 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 433
|
RIP a great man, condolences to family and friends.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6951
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
I was lucky enough to meet Arthur in 2006 at Headingley, prior to a rare win at Leeds.
Had time for all of the fans who wanted to talk to him and was a very gracious and genuine man.
RIP Arthur.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:20 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4901
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
|
Oh no.................RIP Arthur - a true FC Legend of Legends!
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:25 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 668
|
Sad news, a very important figure in Hull's history. For those who only remember him as the coach of the best supported and resourced club in the League it should be pointed out that he arrived at a team that was already effectively doomed to relegation and a club with no junior structure at all allowing the dobbins the run of the city. What's more he was one of the few properly qualified coaches in the game at the time. The success he achieved was largely his own efforts with help from a board that had was prepared to back him. Nearly all coaching appointments end in tears and disappointment and his was no exception but it was hell of ride which provided a sackful of happy memories. A true Hull FC legend.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:08 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1879
|
Sad news. RIP Arthur and condolences to his family & friends.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:12 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4627
|
Sad news . RIP arthur a sad day for all rugby fans
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, B0NES, Bullseye, Chris71, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, Fozzysalforddevil, Keiththered, Mild mannered Janitor, mwindass, Nobby Nolan, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, Sheephead, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Wilde 3 and 189 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|