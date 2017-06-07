Sad news, a very important figure in Hull's history. For those who only remember him as the coach of the best supported and resourced club in the League it should be pointed out that he arrived at a team that was already effectively doomed to relegation and a club with no junior structure at all allowing the dobbins the run of the city. What's more he was one of the few properly qualified coaches in the game at the time. The success he achieved was largely his own efforts with help from a board that had was prepared to back him. Nearly all coaching appointments end in tears and disappointment and his was no exception but it was hell of ride which provided a sackful of happy memories. A true Hull FC legend.