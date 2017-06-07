WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Arthur

RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:59 am
Karen






Sad news emerging of the passing of the great Arthur Bunting. Brought so many amazing times to our beloved club. RIP Arthur, thanks for the memories :cry:



Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:06 am
PCollinson1990




RIP a great man, condolences to family and friends.

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:16 am
Mild mannered Janitor






I was lucky enough to meet Arthur in 2006 at Headingley, prior to a rare win at Leeds.

Had time for all of the fans who wanted to talk to him and was a very gracious and genuine man.

RIP Arthur.


Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:20 am
Sebasteeno






Oh no.................RIP Arthur - a true FC Legend of Legends!

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:25 am
Erik the not red




Sad news, a very important figure in Hull's history. For those who only remember him as the coach of the best supported and resourced club in the League it should be pointed out that he arrived at a team that was already effectively doomed to relegation and a club with no junior structure at all allowing the dobbins the run of the city. What's more he was one of the few properly qualified coaches in the game at the time. The success he achieved was largely his own efforts with help from a board that had was prepared to back him. Nearly all coaching appointments end in tears and disappointment and his was no exception but it was hell of ride which provided a sackful of happy memories. A true Hull FC legend.

Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:08 am
DGM





Sad news. RIP Arthur and condolences to his family & friends.





Re: RIP Arthur

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:12 am
hull2524





Sad news . RIP arthur a sad day for all rugby fans


Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, B0NES, Bullseye, Chris71, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, Fozzysalforddevil, Keiththered, Mild mannered Janitor, mwindass, Nobby Nolan, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, Sheephead, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Wilde 3 and 190 guests

