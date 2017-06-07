WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford parking?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Salford parking?

 
Post a reply

Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:34 am
Airlie Frost User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 3:35 am
Posts: 85
Was just wondering about where to park at Salford on Friday, Ive heard horror stories about parking there. Anyone got any tips or ideas?

Re: Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:14 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5355
apparenty there is a few places - Eccles Rugby Club, the old airport..

Re: Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:20 am
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10264
Both Eccles rugby club and the airport are the best option. Avoid the car park!!

Re: Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:13 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4000
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Eccles RL club is great, straight in and out and cheap beer in their club house
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:29 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10071
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Be aware that the pub is no longer an option. The old owners used to be very accommodating and if you ate/drank in there pre match you were able to leave your cars there for the duration of the game. Unfortunately the new owners aren't so accommodating as friends of mine found out at the friendly earlier in the year.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:52 pm
Airlie Frost User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 3:35 am
Posts: 85
Chris71 wrote:
Eccles RL club is great, straight in and out and cheap beer in their club house
So how far is it from the ground then? And its the RL club not the RU club?

Re: Salford parking?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:04 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10264
Airlie Frost wrote:
So how far is it from the ground then? And its the RL club not the RU club?



15 minute steady walk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie Frost, airliebird,runninglate!, Carisma HFC, Dave K., Ellam, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, Fozzysalforddevil, FrEaK-HullFC, Hessle Roader, jimmys sidestep, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, listener, Neil HFC, Opinion from the Shed, Paddyfc, paintman, themightynortherner, weighman and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,4351,88076,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM