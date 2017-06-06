WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Arrogance of Box

The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:04 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3416
Location: Orange street
Just read this article
http://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/a- ... spartandhp


Half way through is a quote from Peter Box. He is bragging that when he first got elected he got 97% of the vote.

He then says he no longer has the same popularity and blames it on lack of mining etc in the district.

No Peter its nothing to do with that, its because you are bloody useless and the sooner you go the better !!!!

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:47 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4685
Location: Outside your remit
No love for the man, but don't think he's bragging there. Just highlighting that he came in at a time when Wakefield was nearly 100% Labour and times have changed.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:06 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3416
Location: Orange street
TrinityIHC wrote:
No love for the man, but don't think he's bragging there. Just highlighting that he came in at a time when Wakefield was nearly 100% Labour and times have changed.


Don't think anywhere in the UK has ever been 97% Labour or anywhere near that amount. Box must be dreaming or he is blinded by his own arrogance.

However if someone can prove this was a fact I will apologise and accept that as true.

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:08 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 164
Am I missing something... I don't see a mention of trinity or more generally rugby league in that article!?!?

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:16 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1431
Labour certainly WONT be getting my vote on Thursday

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:18 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 164
Are there no political forums for people to discuss this stuff???

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:30 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3416
Location: Orange street
Spookdownunder wrote:
Am I missing something... I don't see a mention of trinity or more generally rugby league in that article!?!?


I am real sorry for upsetting you.
However seeing as the man is by far the biggest external factor affecting the future of our club. I thought this quote from him may have been of interest to some of our supporters.

Re: The Arrogance of Box

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:00 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 164
Not upset just not interested in British politics!

