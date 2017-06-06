Just read this article
http://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/a- ... spartandhp
Half way through is a quote from Peter Box. He is bragging that when he first got elected he got 97% of the vote.
He then says he no longer has the same popularity and blames it on lack of mining etc in the district.
No Peter its nothing to do with that, its because you are bloody useless and the sooner you go the better !!!!
