leedsnsouths wrote:
But how much does Mac really see of these players? The only player that seems to have benefited from the dual reg system is Jimmy K, and there is a fair argument that he would have come through quicker if the coaches watched him up close every week in our system in a reserve team
I just dont think it is fair on players to expect them to play for a team with totally different systems week to week
The system certainly works in the NRL, even Ben Hunt played a gave of 'reserve grade' this week as other players got a chance
This 100%. I think it was in 2015..might have been 2014 but when Keinhorst came back to squad from loan to Fev owing to an injury to a senior player, after the match he gave an interview where he said it was really tough coming in at such short notice especially when playing under different system...think we lost the match but he was stand out player though not scoring, but putting in lot of tackles, also set up a try. Mac though has repeatedly said the change of playing systems does not effect the players returning from loan or DR.
Also don't get the comment on why a club like Leeds is not suited to having a reserve squad. It worked very well in the past, it was how John Holmes made his break through...he also finished captaining the side enabling him to nurture the next crop of players.
On Delaney , I forget which season it was but remember he was kept out of squad for a while, not through injury but through competition for jerseys...he did not play. IF there was no DR but a reserve team a player was kept out of senior squad because another had upped their game...would they rather not play for a few weeks or play in reserves? I don't believe any player would go through the motions..the idea of the reserves is to improve quality..just as players can get sent down to reserves..they can also fight for their place in seniors...Think that happened to Holmes a few times. early in career..was a shock but he worked hard to ensure he remained in seniors.
Also a senior player going on loan or dual reg..it must sap their morale..especially going down a division...with a reserve team you still have the pride of playing in a Leeds jersey. If though as said they still don't improve ,you get rid of them.