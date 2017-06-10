Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Personally for me a reserve system offers very little to benefit a club like Leeds. We currently have squad men out on loan and thats the way to go. Lads like Mikolaj, Lilley and Cam Smith have to show they can play at that level.
A reserve team of mainly 19s and a few returnees and dropped players would do little.
Do you think a player like Delaney would get any benefit from coming back and playing reserves for week or 2? He would go thru the motions.
But how much does Mac really see of these players? The only player that seems to have benefited from the dual reg system is Jimmy K, and there is a fair argument that he would have come through quicker if the coaches watched him up close every week in our system in a reserve team
I just dont think it is fair on players to expect them to play for a team with totally different systems week to week
The system certainly works in the NRL, even Ben Hunt played a gave of 'reserve grade' this week as other players got a chance