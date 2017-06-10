Looking at the need for a reserve team another way. Take Tom Briscoe , Mac still has faith in him or least says he is a quality player but he is not afraid to drop him. He doesn't though send him out on loan or DR. So he misses a game or two ..then when comes back still not sparking because not been involved in matches...If had a reserve team could place the likes of him in the team. When we up to full strength..will Ferres on current form be in ? Again shove in reserve team...either they will up their game to force their way back into seniors or eventually you off load them at seasons end. They would still be playing to Sl standard just in reserves which surely better for game.