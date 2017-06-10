Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote: Would a player like Mikolaj for example benefit more from playing reserve grade rugby or Championship rugby?

As things currently stand , Championship rugby would benefit him more...but if there was a proper reserve league featuring all teams. same number of games as regular league..reserves consisted of academy players, fringe players, those returning from injury from seniors...then surely the reserve would be better as they would be competing at a higher standard.