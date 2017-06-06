Loan or DR as it currently stands is better than the current " reserve league purely because there is the opportunity for more games. However as Mac stated in a recent interview when discussing the Bradford four...You have to contend with not only youngsters who need to e tested at next level but the fringe players..there is a quota on how many players can be sent out ( he did not include those returning from injury) ..because of rules there will be players not getting games. Returning to the current reserve league...I had to look on Wigan's web-site to get details . They had two pre-season friendlies ,there are a total of 8 fixtures ..they play Hull FC, Saints n Wire both home n away so yes the benefit of those fixtures will be limited . Saints said last season that when Lomax returned from injury a spell in the reserve squad helped him, I've no reason to doubt that claim.

If there was a fully functioning reserve league running alongside the Super League then yes I would much prefer it to sending out players on DR or Loan. For the record I would keep U16s n U19s.



For me, when you send a player to another club they are not playing to the same structure/ system even if you get cooperation from other coach they will have their own agenda ..their priority is their club. I mentioned this before ..when Keinhorst returned from loan at short notice he stated it was difficult to adjust...as it happened he had quite a good game in a poor Leeds side.



I would use a reserve squad for



1) Players too old for U19s



2) Players returning from injury



3) Players whose form had dipped or fringe players



If there was a fully functioning reserve league with all SL clubs competing then for me that would be a higher level of rugby than Championship level. You want your youngsters playing to the highest possible level if they are not quite ready for senior level stick them in reserve squad where they will be learning off experienced players as it would contain players returning from injury or whose form had dipped.



On the later two, sending them to play in a lower league, especially the fringe players cannot exactly be good for morale. By having a reserve league they will still feel more attached to the club. I would also hope or believe that a reserve squad would improve the quality of players within the senior squad...If a player is not performing for varying reasons you send him in the reserves..if they still fail to deliver the goods then you terminate the contract. Conversely if a player shines in reserve team , you promote them. A reserve team would provide true competition for places n stop complacency amongst players. It also gives time for a club to develop players better rather than DR which provides uncertainty ..you then get disillusioned players realising they no future n leave....we have lost two many players who then gone elsewhere n doing well..



GH claims the reason for not doing it is cost...ok you would need extra coaches.. a bigger squad but ,even he stated that with the increase in fixtures, close number of games, you need a larger squad...when players are out on DR or loan you cannot get them back.



A reserve league for me would improve the standard n quality of the SL but benefit the national squad. ..the standard of home grown talent should also improve.