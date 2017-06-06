WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IMPORTANT - Petition - please support

Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:02 pm
On behalf of the Fax Trust and as a supporter of Halifax RLFC we fully understand and appreciate the importance of a reserve grade to help with the future of our club and the game of rugby league. Unfortunately this is not supported by the RFL and we want this to change!
We have started a petition that we hope will be shared with as many rugby clubs and fans as possible to try and make a difference. Please support us by logging on to Change.org and then searching The Rugby Football League: Preserve the Reserves of Rugby League
or you can visit the Fax Trust Facebook page and follow the link.
We have also sent details of the petition to the League Express in the hope of gaining more support. Please share with everyone you know, the more signatures we get, the greater chance of success!

Many thanks,
Halifax Independent Supporters Trust

