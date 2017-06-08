WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North Standers on Thursday

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions North Standers on Thursday

 
Post a reply

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:41 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11467
Location: blackpool tower circus
atomic wrote:
Have you been banished from the Cairoli household Charlie!

Atomic that was a great win,before the game started one of the Wigan Carolis,said Wigan would win with ease and he gave me 6 start and Leigh, I had a fair few pounds on Leigh ,so I was very happy,to their credit they paid the Bar Bill for our Box.Thank you David B.
It was so funny,when Wigan scored first they laughed and said it's going to be a long night for the Leythers :lol: .
Mrs Caroli might be a Wiganer, but she was shouting for Leigh, as was my daughter Kellie,I've never seen Kellie enjoy a Leigh game like that.I did think from the start we would win,hopefully it will be the start of a few wins now. :thumb:

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:33 am
The Watcher Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 18, 2004 7:26 pm
Posts: 1496
The Watcher would like to congratulate the North Standers on their great vocal support. Please keep singing the flute song louder & prouder, The Watcher loves it, however he does agree that the Saville song is rubbish.
Last edited by The Watcher on Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:26 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:14 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11467
Location: blackpool tower circus
The Watcher wrote:
The Watcher would like to congratulate the North Standers on their great vocal support. Please keep singing the flute sound louder & prouder, The Watcher loves it, however he does agree that the Saville song is rubbish.

Charlie concurs with the Watcher. :thumb:

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:43 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1596
Location: In't Tap Room
IF (If) you can in anyway defend it, It could be argued (by those who sing it) there is a time and a place for the flute song and it was on no more than 19 occasions in the past 33 years.

Even the Leigh players have been heard singing it LIVE on SKY TV as recently as September last year. I am not condoning it mind.

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:49 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1648
Location: Landan
Only heard it sung once from the north stand. Plenty of noise still.

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:22 pm
never a dull moment User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 250
Location: always a leyther
a stain on our club as is anyone who support or condone

the pie stand has proved home to racists, bottle throwers and cretins we are better than that surely
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:43 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 40
I thought the fans was fantastic last night they helped the team home with noise from start to finish it's not rugby union it's a working class sport for working class people

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:11 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 489
I always join in with the flute song but sing stuff Wigan Rugby and the IRA.

Poor result for us to only beat that lot by 16. :D

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:31 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11467
Location: blackpool tower circus
frank1 wrote:
I always join in with the flute song but sing stuff Wigan Rugby and the IRA.

Poor result for us to only beat that lot by 16. :D

Frank knows :thumb: ,as for the flute Song?Even 2 Tone sang it at half time.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], davo1979, frank1, Hampo, ian c, Iggy79, jon_t, never a dull moment, Peter Kay and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,7591,90676,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM