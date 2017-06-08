atomic wrote: Have you been banished from the Cairoli household Charlie!

Atomic that was a great win,before the game started one of the Wigan Carolis,said Wigan would win with ease and he gave me 6 start and Leigh, I had a fair few pounds on Leigh ,so I was very happy,to their credit they paid the Bar Bill for our Box.Thank you David B.It was so funny,when Wigan scored first they laughed and said it's going to be a long night for the LeythersMrs Caroli might be a Wiganer, but she was shouting for Leigh, as was my daughter Kellie,I've never seen Kellie enjoy a Leigh game like that.I did think from the start we would win,hopefully it will be the start of a few wins now.