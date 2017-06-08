WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North Standers on Thursday

Re: North Standers on Thursday

Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:41 pm
atomic wrote:
Have you been banished from the Cairoli household Charlie!

Atomic that was a great win,before the game started one of the Wigan Carolis,said Wigan would win with ease and he gave me 6 start and Leigh, I had a fair few pounds on Leigh ,so I was very happy,to their credit they paid the Bar Bill for our Box.Thank you David B.
It was so funny,when Wigan scored first they laughed and said it's going to be a long night for the Leythers :lol: .
Mrs Caroli might be a Wiganer, but she was shouting for Leigh, as was my daughter Kellie,I've never seen Kellie enjoy a Leigh game like that.I did think from the start we would win,hopefully it will be the start of a few wins now. :thumb:
