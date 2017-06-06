shadrack wrote:
oh well,at least we wont have to listen to the saville chant.( fingers crossed ).
Now 'THIS' is the one that really needs to be banned !
To sing that 'Evil B@$T@RD$ name (even in mockery) is just not on. It is a name that should never be spoken out loud, save for education/debate IMO.
As for the I.R.A song, it has been sung since the 80's AFAICR & at least it has some humour & a touch of patriotic angst/spite about it.
Jeremy Corbyn *terrorist sympathiser* followers should ignore for 10 to 15 seconds.