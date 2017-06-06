WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North Standers on Thursday

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:50 pm
Please, a million times please no IRA song. We are live on TV. It has no place in 2017, never mind recent events. Respect.
I don't post here very often, but feel the need to just in case there are some numpties out there.

North Stand, do what you do best and create a positive loud atmosphere to push us on against the owd enemy!!!

Come on LEEEEEIGH!!!!!!!! :ROCKS: :ROCKS:

Leyther till I die!!!!

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:54 pm
with you 100%,up the comics

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:31 pm
I think you may be disappointed there , you see the pre match and half time entertainment is non other than 2 Tone a very good Madness type band I've heard they plan to sing Tom Hark at half time, :shock: :shock: that should stir some of the North Stand into voice. :lol: :lol:

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:44 pm
oh well,at least we wont have to listen to the saville chant.( fingers crossed ).

