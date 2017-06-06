Please, a million times please no IRA song. We are live on TV. It has no place in 2017, never mind recent events. Respect.I don't post here very often, but feel the need to just in case there are some numpties out there.North Stand, do what you do best and create a positive loud atmosphere to push us on against the owd enemy!!!Come on LEEEEEIGH!!!!!!!!Leyther till I die!!!!