Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:48 pm
ChrisH Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 29, 2005 5:18 pm
Posts: 1370
The usual response from the RFL disciplinary to Wigan reminded me of an old country song that was so bad it stuck in my head forever. With changed lyrics in homage to the RFL here's my version:

"No Charge"

Shaun Wane came into the RFL this evenin',
While they were fixin' super league,
And he handed them a piece of paper he'd been writin' on,
And after washin' their hands of everything,
They read it - and this is what it said:

For Willie Isa trippin - 1 game,
And for Micky Mac's cannonball 2 games,
For Tierney's strike with the boot , twice , 4 games
An' Powell playin' ninja on Stevie while the ref wasn't lookin , 1 game
Takin' out Rawsthorne in the air - didn't see it,
Farrell gettin' a yellow card - 2 games ,
And for ungentlemanly conduct at a kick - b@gger all,
Total games - at least 10.

Well, they looked at him standin' there expectantly,
And a thousand mem'ries flashed through their minds,
Old uncle Maurice , Stuart Fielden and the (no ) salary cap ,
So they picked up the pen, turnin' the paper over,
This is what they wrote instead:

For Willie Isa - NO CHARGE,
For Micky Mac- NO CHARGE,
For Tierney trippin twice , there's NO CHARGE,
Powell NO CHARGE
Everything else - There's NO CHARGE
When you add it all up,
It's the same as it ever was NO CHARGE.
(Well apart from that dick Farrell who the cameras saw swearin!)

Well, when he finished readin',
He had a great big old grin on his face,
And they looked up at him and said,
Send Wattsy in on your way out , it's goin' to be a long night
8)

Re: Wigan - No Charge

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:15 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 667
Very good. You should stick it up on the Wigan board and stand back and watch them start frothing. There's deluded loons on there that think Isa wasn't trying to trip Mini and it was Mini standing on Isa. Then again he did slap Tierney's foot.

