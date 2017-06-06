WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcastle Away

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:43 pm
HalifaxCougar Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2013 7:00 pm
Posts: 735
Anyone going? Looking like I am driving up.

Be good to see a few Cougars fans up there.
Soon be Monday.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:38 pm
Mr Hicks Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 224
Don't think we will get our own way in this one.
Trouble is with this league teams don't have to be switched on week in week out.
Toronto set off like a house on fire but watching them lately they don't seem focused.
But back to us a strong win keeps us in the mix but a lose by any margin and I think top 5 will be a struggle.
Still short in key positions mainly front row.
Don't think Darville is the answer in more competitive games.
Think we need to be more or less at full strength every week to mount a serious challenge.
Barrow now showing a few weeknesses but we need to be up with them come the business end of the season.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:50 pm
CountyDurhamCougar User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 455
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
I'll be there - but it's only a 20 minute drive for me :-) We can't afford to think that we just need to turn up in order to win. I've seen Thunder a couple of times this season; we should beat them but if we underestimate them there is every chance we will get beat.
Hoping to see a large Keighley following up here!
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

