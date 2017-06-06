Don't think we will get our own way in this one.

Trouble is with this league teams don't have to be switched on week in week out.

Toronto set off like a house on fire but watching them lately they don't seem focused.

But back to us a strong win keeps us in the mix but a lose by any margin and I think top 5 will be a struggle.

Still short in key positions mainly front row.

Don't think Darville is the answer in more competitive games.

Think we need to be more or less at full strength every week to mount a serious challenge.

Barrow now showing a few weeknesses but we need to be up with them come the business end of the season.