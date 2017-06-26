snowie wrote:
a family member told me wasn't happy with the way Morgan was looked after Leeds at the time Wire was the next best club on the scene
That may well be the case but even so the amount Warrington throw at some kids is ridiculous but I guess a club in there position can take the risk but a club like ours cant risk giving that sort of money to a kid who may or may not make it.
