Re: More juniors progress

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:21 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25955
Location: Poodle Power!
chissitt wrote:
Why don't you bring your private life on here to debate, if you agree with vastman so much you could put him in charge not that you could stop him anyway, he'll rake over your business like the expert he is when it comes to shoving his nose in under the guise of opinion, he even tells you how to present your post, and if your really lucky he'll put his result on a points system to show you where you've gone wrong.


Incredible rant - yeah that's me forever in other peoples business :roll:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: More juniors progress

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:26 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6767
Location: Out of the loop
vastman wrote:
You can bully your little group of pals all day long but don't try it on with me. Nobody and let me make this clear nobody needs you permission to speak - clear!

There's only one bully on here squire as you've proved on numerous occasions, trying what on with you, like I've told you before your out of your depth, having said that you'd be out of your depth in a car park puddle.
vastman wrote:
As it happens I don't care why he's left all that much or if I ever find out. If you could be bothered to read rather than carry on with you're silly vendetta you'd know.

For someone that does not care less you seem to be going to be making an awful lot of noise on the subject, as for my vendetta against you give your head a good shake your not important enough to worry about, all I'm guilty off is having the audacity to challenge your opinion on your self belief that you have a right to stick your nose where you want to.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:39 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17769
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Shame he's gone, if he has, as he seemed to be doing a great job and genuinely cares about the club. The reason why he left will ultimately come out in the wash but hopefully his replacement will be equally as dedicated as Richard in developing the young players.
I doubt it will come from Richard as he tends to hold his emotions away from this forum, I used to like reading his posts on here but since there was a lot of crap comes on here (last two pages) he came away from it, if it ever did come to light why then surly it would have to come from either the club or himself.
I'd like to wish Rich all the best on his next venture from what he told me he repaired a lot of what had been non existent
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: More juniors progress

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:42 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9288
Location: wakefield
Nicely put Snowie.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: More juniors progress

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:10 am
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1191
PopTart wrote:
Ironic as the last complaint was that I was too soft :/

Careful now, you can't call him out for being ironic as he has a totally different "opinion" as to what ironic means :lol:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: More juniors progress

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:41 pm
victarmeldrew
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 07, 2012 1:20 pm
Posts: 274
ti see the 19s lost to Newcastle yesterday . thats the bottom two teams in the last two weeks. how is that progress. there are some talented players (Blake ,Travis etc)but as with Max & jordan they are not been developed. it will be interesting to compare Dagger to Max on saturday

Re: More juniors progress

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:15 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9288
Location: wakefield
Do you mean developed by bringing them through or developed in the scholarship system?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: More juniors progress

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:17 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5980
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
victarmeldrew wrote:
. it will be interesting to compare Dagger to Max on saturday


More likely we'll be comparing him to Grix!
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
