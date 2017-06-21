I have read some crap in my time, but what has previous jobs roles ect at Wakefield got to do with Kelly leaving ? He has made a massive, enormous difference to the steaming pile left by Ryan badge kisser Hudson.

He has brought in players who wouldnt have sniffed at Wakefield 2 years ago, brought a fantastic Apps system for the players, and worked 60 plus hours every week. I have a lad here, and without his support he would have packed in by now, and thats a fact. I have no idea why he has left, but I do know that as a development and talent id person, he is the best at the Club, hands down. In the last 3 years we have had a massive turnover of coaches at Academy and scholar level, and it needs to stop.

Wigan the biggest and by far the best club in the Uk with regard to Talent ID and development of young players have not got there by chance. The Wigan way is simple, get the best coaches, ther most dedicated, and try to make sure they themselves are Wigan through and through, and we now loose someone who if you cut him in half he would be red white and blue.

I can only speak for myself and my son, but thanks Richard for everything you have done for us, and many others in your way too short stay at the club.