Re: More juniors progress

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:55 pm
chissitt
PopTart wrote:
Not the same Vasty. The fact that you are guessing is the problem.
He's a person. Let's see what the details are first.

Exactly, if true he's now a private person unattached to the club and therefore unless he or the club decides to make public why he's left then people should respect that instead of speculating on private matters, just my opinion really.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:22 pm
cyclone65

I have read some crap in my time, but what has previous jobs roles ect at Wakefield got to do with Kelly leaving ? He has made a massive, enormous difference to the steaming pile left by Ryan badge kisser Hudson.
He has brought in players who wouldnt have sniffed at Wakefield 2 years ago, brought a fantastic Apps system for the players, and worked 60 plus hours every week. I have a lad here, and without his support he would have packed in by now, and thats a fact. I have no idea why he has left, but I do know that as a development and talent id person, he is the best at the Club, hands down. In the last 3 years we have had a massive turnover of coaches at Academy and scholar level, and it needs to stop.
Wigan the biggest and by far the best club in the Uk with regard to Talent ID and development of young players have not got there by chance. The Wigan way is simple, get the best coaches, ther most dedicated, and try to make sure they themselves are Wigan through and through, and we now loose someone who if you cut him in half he would be red white and blue.
I can only speak for myself and my son, but thanks Richard for everything you have done for us, and many others in your way too short stay at the club.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:32 pm
Khlav Kalash
Shame he's gone, if he has, as he seemed to be doing a great job and genuinely cares about the club. The reason why he left will ultimately come out in the wash but hopefully his replacement will be equally as dedicated as Richard in developing the young players.
1/10

Re: More juniors progress

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:45 pm
Wildthing
Yes, shame if he's has gone.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:23 am
vastman
chissitt wrote:
Exactly, if true he's now a private person unattached to the club and therefore unless he or the club decides to make public why he's left then people should respect that instead of speculating on private matters, just my opinion really.


So why are you on here, do you read newspapers? Since when has speculating on anything been wrong. It's only wrong when you dress it up as fact, as if you know the truth - I didn't. We may as well give up on personal freedom if that's the level we are dropping to. Just my opinion whilst it's still allowed. Kept it t one paragraph for you if that helps quoting me.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: More juniors progress

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:26 am
vastman
PopTart wrote:
Not the same Vasty. The fact that you are guessing is the problem.
He's a person. Let's see what the details are first.


No, you over reacted and can't admit you were wrong. This is not RK's private life, this is an issue regarding the clubs future - no different to a player or a coach. So if Chester just picked up sticks and left you'd allow no speculation?
SUPPORT SWAG...
