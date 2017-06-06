Go into the shop, sign up for 'Commit 6', get 6 numbers for 1873 and get your season ticket for next season, all for the bargain price of £26 a month.
If you're really lucky, you might get your mug on their Twitter page, just like me!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Bornin Chesham, Disney cat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, hazzard, hudders, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, newcat, newgroundb4wakey, pocket 4's, REDWHITEANDBLUE, thebeagle, Trinity_13, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 238 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|