Glad to see Cristian Ackroyd progress. Like him every time I see him, certainly the best H/B we've produced at junior level since Brough IMO. Make a change to see a creative player given a vote of confidence rather than signing so Aussie junior reject like the lad we had in 2015 who went to Bradford or the Kiwi lad who didn't settle. Cristian Ackroyd has to be at the very least as good as those.Needs to bulk up a little though looks fragile though seems to be able to take the knocks.