WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - More juniors progress

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity More juniors progress

 
Post a reply

More juniors progress

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:24 pm
Spookdownunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 164
New junior signings


Seen Cristian Ackroyd before but Lewis Wray looks a big chap almost Wayne MacDonaldesque

Re: More juniors progress

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:43 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Spookdownunder wrote:
New junior signings


Seen Cristian Ackroyd before but Lewis Wray looks a big chap almost Wayne MacDonaldesque


I thought the photo showed three juniors! The coaches are looking younger and younger these days.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: More juniors progress

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:12 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25880
Location: Poodle Power!
Glad to see Cristian Ackroyd progress. Like him every time I see him, certainly the best H/B we've produced at junior level since Brough IMO. Make a change to see a creative player given a vote of confidence rather than signing so Aussie junior reject like the lad we had in 2015 who went to Bradford or the Kiwi lad who didn't settle. Cristian Ackroyd has to be at the very least as good as those.

Needs to bulk up a little though looks fragile though seems to be able to take the knocks. :BOW:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: More juniors progress

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:18 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2820
We are bringing through some cracking backs and forwards lately so I agree it would be great to bring through a halfback who has that quality about him. they seem a rarity these days.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:05 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1492
Location: The world is my oyster!
I guess all these kids coming through now should emphasis the benefit to Wakefield of Club 1873. As a member since day 1 I am delighted to see so much home grown talent now coming through the system in both the juniors and first team squad.
Image
//flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: More juniors progress

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:19 am
musson Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 493
wildshot wrote:
I guess all these kids coming through now should emphasis the benefit to Wakefield of Club 1873. As a member since day 1 I am delighted to see so much home grown talent now coming through the system in both the juniors and first team squad.


How do u go about getting involved with club 1873?

Re: More juniors progress

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:03 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 468
musson wrote:
How do u go about getting involved with club 1873?


I think you can do it online or if not then you'd be able to go into the shop in the Ridings and do it.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:28 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25880
Location: Poodle Power!
jakeyg95 wrote:
I think you can do it online or if not then you'd be able to go into the shop in the Ridings and do it.


Can you - I requested that yonks ago - is there a link?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: More juniors progress

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:52 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 468
vastman wrote:
Can you - I requested that yonks ago - is there a link?


No idea, you definitely could when I signed up but that was ages ago. You could probably do it over the phone as well if you rang the shop.

Re: More juniors progress

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:49 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2055
Go into the shop, sign up for 'Commit 6', get 6 numbers for 1873 and get your season ticket for next season, all for the bargain price of £26 a month.
If you're really lucky, you might get your mug on their Twitter page, just like me! :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Bornin Chesham, Disney cat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, hazzard, hudders, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, newcat, newgroundb4wakey, pocket 4's, REDWHITEANDBLUE, thebeagle, Trinity_13, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,3051,84276,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:00
NRL
PENRITH
24
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
6
- 32NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
31
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
12
- 56HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
0
- 66TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
56
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT :
Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
16
- 18LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM