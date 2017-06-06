New junior signings
Seen Cristian Ackroyd before but Lewis Wray looks a big chap almost Wayne MacDonaldesque
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, alegend, altofts wildcat, beamer, BRIGGY, coco the fullback, comeontrinity, Deeencee, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, forever_trinity, got there, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, kinleycat, LyndsayGill, PopTart, ricardo07, rlfan, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 234 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|