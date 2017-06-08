WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LSV

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk LSV

 
Post a reply

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:32 pm
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4388
maurice wrote:
You would have known that if you ever intended to go, £2 with free parking thrown in would never be the main reason a fan wouldn't go to a game


Last minute opportunity to go. I can't get to many games due to work and personal issues.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

Re: LSV

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:55 am
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 126
They do a nice meat and tatie pie at lsv,best I've had this season

Re: LSV

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:23 am
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2422
Location: Atherton
their staff inside knew how to get rid of the queues also
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: agent, Ashton Bears, beetlejuice, Brummy Leyther, ChrisA, CobraCraig, CyberPieMan, djhudds, Edinburgh Warrior, J L Hooker, Jack Kerley, JonB95, jus@casvegas, King Johns II, ksm1701, leg_end, Leyther_Matt, morrisseyisawire, mwindass, NickyKiss, paperboy, Pieman, Saint_Claire, ScottyWire, smokinjoe, The Chair Maker, the wrestler, yorkieboy52 and 297 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,5221,68976,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM