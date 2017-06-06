WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LSV

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk LSV

 
Post a reply

LSV

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:14 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2532
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Cash turnstiles available on Thursday night in the South Stand for all Wigan fans.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: LSV

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:18 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15928
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Would be rather poor if the big neighbour only musters halve that the smaller neighbour did, understand cash turnstiles for the East as the south unreserved is only 1800

Re: LSV

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:29 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20927
Location: WIGAN
Out turnout won't be anywhere near that of Leigh's when they came to the DW but there are reasons behind that-

Our form is dire

It's on Sky and on a Thursday

It doesn't mean as much to us as it does to Leigh generally speaking

Leigh are charging £25 which is poor form really

Saying all that I'll be there and I'm looking forward to it but if we win I don't we'll do a lap of honour!

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:58 pm
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4385
NickyKiss wrote:
Out turnout won't be anywhere near that of Leigh's when they came to the DW but there are reasons behind that-

Our form is dire

It's on Sky and on a Thursday

It doesn't mean as much to us as it does to Leigh generally speaking

Leigh are charging £25 which is poor form really

Saying all that I'll be there and I'm looking forward to it but if we win I don't we'll do a lap of honour!


£25 seriously?!
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:35 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15928
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
100% Warrior wrote:
£25 seriously?!


You would have known that if you ever intended to go, £2 with free parking thrown in would never be the main reason a fan wouldn't go to a game

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:02 pm
Kernel User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 20, 2004 4:59 pm
Posts: 4715
Location: Reading
You know Super League is in trouble, when Leigh vs Wigan cant even fill a tinpot stadium like LSV. One of the biggest stands completely closed for a local derby? Wouldnt have happened 10 years ago.
"Death is nothing, but to live defeated and inglorious is to die daily." Napoleon

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:30 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1566
Kernel wrote:
You know Super League is in trouble, when Leigh vs Wigan cant even fill a tinpot stadium like LSV. One of the biggest stands completely closed for a local derby? Wouldnt have happened 10 years ago.

If your fans had turned up instead of being so tight @R$€D like Saints did it could have been 10,000.

Who's laughing now though ?

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:51 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2420
Location: Atherton
you had an entire home stand closed...

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:55 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3452
Actually the East stand you refer too is a shared stand.
Image

Re: LSV

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:10 pm
Bartholemew Smythe User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12838
Location: Somewhere
Kernel wrote:
You know Super League is in trouble, when Leigh vs Wigan cant even fill a tinpot stadium like LSV. One of the biggest stands completely closed for a local derby? Wouldnt have happened 10 years ago.

At least we don't get dictated to when we can play our games. Regards your following it was pish poor, shame on you Humbles.
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Backwoodsman, Bad Leg Strikes, Brummy Leyther, captaincaveman, CHEADLE LEYTHER, coco the fullback, Dannyboywt, dodger666, FoxyRhino, Froggy, glow, Google [Bot], Iamlegend, Iggy79, Jack Kerley, JonnoTheGreat, leg_end, lionarmour87, MR FRISK, muttywhitedog, newgroundb4wakey, NickyKiss, nohalfbacks, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, scottty, shropshire-leyther, The Horses Mouth, the wrestler, Vikingsufferer, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, Ziggy Stardust and 439 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,3841,71776,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM