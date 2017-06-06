WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LSV

LSV

Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:14 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2526
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Cash turnstiles available on Thursday night in the South Stand for all Wigan fans.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: LSV

Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:18 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15926
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Would be rather poor if the big neighbour only musters halve that the smaller neighbour did, understand cash turnstiles for the East as the south unreserved is only 1800

Re: LSV

Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:29 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20922
Location: WIGAN
Out turnout won't be anywhere near that of Leigh's when they came to the DW but there are reasons behind that-

Our form is dire

It's on Sky and on a Thursday

It doesn't mean as much to us as it does to Leigh generally speaking

Leigh are charging £25 which is poor form really

Saying all that I'll be there and I'm looking forward to it but if we win I don't we'll do a lap of honour!

