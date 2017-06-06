Out turnout won't be anywhere near that of Leigh's when they came to the DW but there are reasons behind that-
Our form is dire
It's on Sky and on a Thursday
It doesn't mean as much to us as it does to Leigh generally speaking
Leigh are charging £25 which is poor form really
Saying all that I'll be there and I'm looking forward to it but if we win I don't we'll do a lap of honour!
