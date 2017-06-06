Big lads mate wrote: He only dropped one ball, which most top FBs do every weekend. His distribution was excellent all game, setting up 3 of the tries. I find it hard to understand any criticism of his overall game on Sunday to be fair, but that's just my opinion but everyone is entitled to theirs

I think you've really misunderstood my point here. It's not a criticism it's a fact. I found it unusual because generally Max never misses them - he's one of the best under the high ball. Just one of those days, didn't cost us and Grix may well have done the same.My original point regarding a move to S/O had nothing to do with Sunday's game. I've thought it for a while and the fact that as you say Max created three tries just made me more sure.With vision and a passing game like that he's got it.Also look at it from Another angle. I want our home products to make it all of them. FB though is a hotly contested spot even at the club. A British S/O who actually creates rather than just a runner - I haven't seen one in years. If max could nail that position using those skills he'll have a very long career indeed.You know him I don't and he may not want such a move. However I know a play maker when I see one. So I can't see any harm in pointing it out.