WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jowitt wrong position?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Jowitt wrong position?

 
Post a reply

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:04 pm
alegend Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 65
After Sunday think max should start against Leeds .His line speed across the defence and link up play in attack plus the way he can go through a gap is a lot faster than Grix .Know Gibson missed one high ball on is own line hope max is not getting blame for that one.Over all though he was good under the high ball taking 2 or3 while running along is own goal line.Remember he was playing against one of the best kickers of a ball in S L

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:22 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2329
Location: Halifax
Maybe Max can be the pivot sub like Williams was before milky got injured

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:06 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25843
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
He only dropped one ball, which most top FBs do every weekend. His distribution was excellent all game, setting up 3 of the tries. I find it hard to understand any criticism of his overall game on Sunday to be fair, but that's just my opinion but everyone is entitled to theirs


I think you've really misunderstood my point here. It's not a criticism it's a fact. I found it unusual because generally Max never misses them - he's one of the best under the high ball. Just one of those days, didn't cost us and Grix may well have done the same.

My original point regarding a move to S/O had nothing to do with Sunday's game. I've thought it for a while and the fact that as you say Max created three tries just made me more sure.

With vision and a passing game like that he's got it.

Also look at it from Another angle. I want our home products to make it all of them. FB though is a hotly contested spot even at the club. A British S/O who actually creates rather than just a runner - I haven't seen one in years. If max could nail that position using those skills he'll have a very long career indeed.

You know him I don't and he may not want such a move. However I know a play maker when I see one. So I can't see any harm in pointing it out.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:10 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3086
vastman wrote:
I think you've really misunderstood my point here. It's not a criticism it's a fact. I found it unusual because generally Max never misses them - he's one of the best under the high ball. Just one of those days, didn't cost us and Grix may well have done the same.

My original point regarding a move to S/O had nothing to do with Sunday's game. I've thought it for a while and the fact that as you say Max created three tries just made me more sure.

With vision and a passing game like that he's got it.

Also look at it from Another angle. I want our home products to make it all of them. FB though is a hotly contested spot even at the club. A British S/O who actually creates rather than just a runner - I haven't seen one in years. If max could nail that position using those skills he'll have a very long career indeed.

You know him I don't and he may not want such a move. However I know a play maker when I see one. So I can't see any harm in pointing it out.

Both you and me want the same thing regarding our own talent, I'm sure Max will not disappoint us :thumb:

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:20 am
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3458
I think Max has all the attacking attributes to play SO the only thing that I think he could struggle with is the defensive side of things. His tackling is IMO not yet good enough for him to be in the defensive line rather than full back and this could lead to team targeting him. If he can put on a bit of size and improve his tackling then I see no reason why he couldn't become a very good standoff.

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:43 am
TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 1
Long time reader first time poster etc

Max has played s/o on occasion for the u19s before and from recollection one was a game against Widnes that they won quite comfortably. I appreciate its a completely different level but a noteworthy point nonetheless. There are numerous examples of full backs and s/o's interchanging roles. A good example being Sam Tomkins who did the reverse move. Both are very similar positions in attack, it's just defensively where there are big differences in responsibility.

I've always thought it would interesting to see him play in the centres given his attacking ability to find the right pass, however I think his physicality when tackling in the line may let him down as things stand.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Bornin Chesham, Chaka, coco the fullback, Dannyboywt, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, JINJER, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, TheMightyTrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,3031,65376,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM