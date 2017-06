After Sunday think max should start against Leeds .His line speed across the defence and link up play in attack plus the way he can go through a gap is a lot faster than Grix .Know Gibson missed one high ball on is own line hope max is not getting blame for that one.Over all though he was good under the high ball taking 2 or3 while running along is own goal line.Remember he was playing against one of the best kickers of a ball in S L